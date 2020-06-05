Three lead deputies on chase after reportedly being seen inside deputy’s car

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager was in custody and two others still at large after being seen inside a Lee County Sheriff’s deputies unit.

Tedarrian Fields, 19, was arrested after a foot chase.

Early Friday morning, Saltillo police were called to a neighborhood for a suspicious person.

When they got there, police saw three people sitting inside a car. That car was an unmarked Lee County Sheriff’s department vehicle parked at the deputy’s home.

The three got out and took off running — that when Fields was caught.

Police said he also had a deputy’s gun on him.

One of the other suspects was able to steal another car, leading police to an apartment complex in Verona.

Investigators said several felony charges will be file against the three.

There’s an ongoing search for two of the suspects.