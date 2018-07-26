Three Marion County jail inmates escape

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- Three inmates have escaped from the Marion County, Alabama jail early Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for Thomas Green, Christopher Cole Spain, and Leslie Dewayne Cameron.

Green is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Spain is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He also has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Cameron is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

The inmates escaped around 2 a.m after overpowering a correctional officer.

Right now, it is unknown where the inmates are headed.

If you see these men, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement or call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at (205) 921-7433.