Three MDOC inmates test positive for COVID-19

Three Mississippi Department of Corrections inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

A fourth inmate who has since died also tested positive for the virus. MDOC said it has not been determined if the inmate died from coronavirus.

One of the inmates who tested positive is at Parchman. The other two inmates are housed at a regional facility.

Any inmate who has been in close proximity to a positive coronavirus case is being quarantined and getting enhanced screening and protection, including masks.

Inmates under quarantine are being monitored daily for symptoms of the coronavirus.

Employees arriving at work also are being screened daily.

The department is extending its restrictions on who comes into the facilities including no visitors except for attorneys, suspending county jail transfers, and limiting transfers of inmates between MDOC facilities.