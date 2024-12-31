Three men charged after a shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police made three arrests in connection with a shooting during Christmas.

Rufus Neal was charged with shooting into a dwelling and three counts of aggravated assault.

Demarcus Moore and Johnathan Courington are both charged with accessory after the fact.

They remain in the Lowndes County Jail.

Columbus police were called to Bell Avenue on the night of December 23.

A CPD spokesman said one person was shot, and later flown to a Jackson hospital, after a family argument.

This past weekend the home where that shooting occurred was shot up.

Officers continue to investigate the shootings.

Neal was denied bond. Moore and Courington were each given a 50 thousand dollar bond.

More arrests and charges are expected.

