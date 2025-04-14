Three men face drug possession charges in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Deputies with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and officers from the Fulton Police Department, executed an arrest warrant in Mantachie, MS.

During the operation, law enforcement came in contact with Joshua Ryan Minchey and Marcus Janard Cherry.

Minchey had a Schedule II controlled substance, which was identified as methamphetamine.

Cherry was also taken into custody after agents discovered that he had a large amount of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement also made contact with Bradford Presley, who was also found with drugs.

All three individuals were arrested and transported to the Itawamba County Jail. Charges and bond information are as follows:

Cherry was charged with *Trafficking in a Schedule II Methamphetamine, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Minchey was charged with *Felony Possession of a Schedule II Methamphetamine, and his bond was set at $15,000.

Bradford Presley will be presented to the next Itawamba County Grand Jury for Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

