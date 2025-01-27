Three men from Laurel charged with breaking into a UPS warehouse

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men from Laurel are facing charges after they allegedly broke into a UPS warehouse in Columbus.

On Sunday morning, January 26, UPS security alerted Lowndes County E-911 about a potential burglary in process after observing three suspects on camera inside the facility.

Deputies responded to the warehouse on 1379 Industrial Park Road in Lowndes County where they found the suspects still inside.

All three suspects, identified as Leonard Charles Hayes, Antonio M. Drummond, and Demarcus Devonte Newell, attempted to flee the scene before they were arrested.

The men are each facing charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Each suspect has a bond set at $50,000 for the burglary charge and $25,000 for the conspiracy to commit burglary charge.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

