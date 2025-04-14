Three men identified after a barge theft in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Several construction tools were stolen from a barge in Clay County. Now, deputies want to speak with three men seen via surveillance video.
This afternoon, the three men seen in a surveillance video were identified by deputies.
Sheriff Eddie Scott said they are cooperating with the investigation.
The barge was at Tom Sawyer Grain on Old Highway 50.
A report was filed after the owner discovered the missing items.
The victim said a generator, chainsaws, drills, and a presser washer were among the items stolen.
In all, the value is around $20,000.
If you have any information, please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.
No charges have been filed in the ongoing investigation.