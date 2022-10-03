Three men in custody after robbery at Oxford apartments
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men are arrested after a hold-up at an Oxford apartment complex.
Oxford police charged Trinity Brooks, Deandre Kidd, and Tycarious Collins with armed robbery.
This past Thursday OPD got a call about a robbery at an Old Taylor Road complex.
Officers arrived to find several men running towards a vehicle matching the description the caller gave.
The car was stopped and the three men were arrested.
The bond for each suspect was set at $30,000.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter