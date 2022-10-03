Three men in custody after robbery at Oxford apartments

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men are arrested after a hold-up at an Oxford apartment complex.

Oxford police charged Trinity Brooks, Deandre Kidd, and Tycarious Collins with armed robbery.

This past Thursday OPD got a call about a robbery at an Old Taylor Road complex.

Officers arrived to find several men running towards a vehicle matching the description the caller gave.

The car was stopped and the three men were arrested.

The bond for each suspect was set at $30,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter