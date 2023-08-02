Three men in Shannon arrested for allegedly robbing undercover informant

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men in Shannon were arrested for allegedly robbing an undercover informant.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said during an undercover operation by the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, the informant was robbed at gunpoint by Shon Grant, Dewitt Shelby, and Lemuel Scruggs.

An agent quickly arrived on the scene shortly after the incident and arrested all three suspects.

All three suspects were charged with armed robbery.

Grant was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

The sheriff’s office said the informant was able to leave the scene and did not report any injuries.

