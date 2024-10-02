Three Monroe Co. men pled guilty to multiple charges

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three Monroe County men will spend time in jail after pleading guilty to a range of different charges.

Walter K. Denton of Aberdeen pled guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court to 3 counts of sexual battery ,stemming from an arrest in 2023.

Denton was sentenced to 15 years.

Cameron Adams of Amory plead guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court for possession of child porn. Adams was sentenced to 4 years and will have to register as a sex offender.

And James Everett of Aberdeen plead guilty to the sale of controlled substance greater than 2o grams and trafficking narcotics.

Everett was sentenced for a total 13 years for both charges.

