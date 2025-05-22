Three more suspects arrested in connection with Lowndes Robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three more suspects are now in custody in connection with a violent robbery in Lowndes County.

Dehkia Wood, Zkeriya Wilbon, and Diquavious Gray turned themselves.

Authorities have not yet said what charges they’ll face, but the sheriff’s office confirms all three are now in jail.

They’re accused of helping 18-year-old Anthony Hill Jr., who is already charged with robbery and assault.

Investigators said the group set up a woman to be robbed on March 29 in Artesia.

Hill allegedly picked up the victim, then faked car trouble on Gilmer Wilburn Road.

That’s when the others reportedly jumped out of the trunk, attacked the woman, and stole her phone.

She suffered a broken nose, a chipped tooth, and other injuries.

