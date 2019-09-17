Three Northeast Mississippi fire departments to receive funding for projects from FEMA grants

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Three Northeast Mississippi fire departments will receive funding from Federal Emergency Management Agency grants.

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the city of Columbus will receive $96,284.54 for personal training equipment.

New Site Volunteer Fire Department will receive $24,725.71 for operations and safety equipment.

The city of Iuka will receive $143,857.14 for operations and safety equipment.

Overall, $5.71 million was given in FEMA grants to thirteen fire departments in the state.