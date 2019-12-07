Three of four escaped Nashville teens arrested

Police arrested another one of the teens who escaped from a Nashville juvenile detention center last Saturday, CBS News affiliate WTVF reports. Morris Marsh, 17, was apprehended by Metro Police in Nashville on Friday, leaving only one of the four escaped teens still on the run.

Marsh, an accused murderer, was arrested by members of the Juvenile Task Force along with his brother and mother. According to police, Marsh was riding in a car driven by his brother, Rashon Keesee, 26. The two were driving to meet their mother, Tewanna Keesee, 43.

Both Rashon and Tewanna were charged with accessory after the fact. Rashon was also charged with felony evading arrest.

Marsh, along with Decorrius Wright, 16, Calvin Howse, 15, and Brandon Caruthers, 17, escaped from the Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Nashville on November 30 while on work detail. According to authorities, a supervisor left them to address a fight in another part of the facility. The group allegedly managed to use “staff protocols” to get to the ground floor of the building and escape.

Decorrius Wright and Calvin Howse were captured on Tuesday in the parking lot of a Tennessee apartment complex, police said. Caruthers, who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list earlier in the week, is still on the loose.

Caruthers was initially arrested for a charge of armed robbery.