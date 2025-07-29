Three people accused of intimidating a witness in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are accused of fighting with a witness to a reported crime.

29-year-old Erica Moody, 32-year-old Aneesah Williams, and 21-year-old Neshawn Beckwith have all been charged with intimidating a witness.

A Columbus police spokesperson said the three got into a fight with a witness in an ongoing investigation.

He declined to release the nature of the case.

A video also circulated on social media of the brawl.

As of this morning, July 29, all three remain in the Lowndes County jail.

