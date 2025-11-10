Three people accused of selling drugs in Clay Co.
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people accused of selling drugs.
On Saturday, November 8, Clay County deputies and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics searched a home on Highway 50 in Pheba.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, they found 166 grams of methamphetamine and cash.
They arrested three people at the home: William Floyd, Tiffany Love, and Ray Winfield.
All three are charged with Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.
They are currently in the Clay County Jail awaiting arraignment.