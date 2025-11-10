Three people accused of selling drugs in Clay Co.

Trafficking Arrests: William Floyd and Tiffany Love

Trafficking Charges: Ray Winfield

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people accused of selling drugs.

On Saturday, November 8, Clay County deputies and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics searched a home on Highway 50 in Pheba.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they found 166 grams of methamphetamine and cash.

They arrested three people at the home: William Floyd, Tiffany Love, and Ray Winfield.

All three are charged with Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.

They are currently in the Clay County Jail awaiting arraignment.

