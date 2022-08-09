Three people are accused of helping several inmates escape

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are accused of helping several inmates escape from the Alcorn County jail.

Ana Ruiz, Yira Sauceda, and Elias Jimenez are all charged with felony aiding of jail escape.

Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested this past Friday, which was the day of the escape, in Alcorn County.

Escapees Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton, along with Jimenez were also arrested on August 5th at a Baton Rouge gas station.

They are awaiting extradition.

Landon Braudway, the fourth escapee, was found Saturday morning in Alcorn County.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are pending.