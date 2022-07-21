Three people arrested for fraud in Yalobusha County

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are arrested for fraud in Yalobusha County, including the former Superintendent of the Coffeeville School District.

State Auditor Shad White announced the arrests today.

Former Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Tammy Briggs, and Melissa Nance are facing charges of fraudulent statements/representation, conspiracy, and obtaining an object of value with intent to fraud.

The three women are accused of creating an education consulting business that didn’t do much consulting.

White’s office alleges that Robinson authorized payments to the business, which performed minimal services.

The trio is accused of taking nearly $45,000 from the Coffeeville School District.

White’s office uncovered the purported scheme during an audit of the district by the Auditor’s Compliance Audit Division.

The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and Gulfport Police Department aided inthe arrests.

Each woman was also served with demand letters from the Auditor’s Office showing they owed just over $84,000, including interest and investigative expenses.

Prosecution of the cases will be handled by 17th Circuit Court District Attorney John Champion.