Three people arrested for reportedly breaking into cars in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for burglarizing a vehicle in Columbus.
On June 22, at 4:30 a.m., Columbus police officers responded to the Military Road area for an auto burglary.
When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested 20-year-old Mozell Prince Jr., 22-year-old McKenzie Roby, and a juvenile.
All three suspects were charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle.
Roby was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and Prince was charged with a felony possession of marijuana.
Both Roby and Prince were taken to the Lowndes County Detention Center and their bond was set at $15,000 each.
The juvenile was taken to the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center.