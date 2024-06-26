Three people arrested for reportedly breaking into cars in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for burglarizing a vehicle in Columbus.

On June 22, at 4:30 a.m., Columbus police officers responded to the Military Road area for an auto burglary.

When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested 20-year-old Mozell Prince Jr., 22-year-old McKenzie Roby, and a juvenile.

All three suspects were charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle.

Roby was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and Prince was charged with a felony possession of marijuana.

Both Roby and Prince were taken to the Lowndes County Detention Center and their bond was set at $15,000 each.

The juvenile was taken to the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center.

