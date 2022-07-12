Three people arrested in Starkville after armed robbery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are arrested in Starkville after an armed robbery in a grocery store parking lot.

23-year-old Marquavious Turnipseed and 24-year-old Aliza Cox are both charged with armed robbery.

Starkville police say are calling the hold-up a targeted armed robbery that happened in the Kroger parking lot this past Sunday.

Investigators say a transaction on Facebook Marketplace led to the parking lot meeting.

Police have also charged 31-year-old Courtney Neal with accessory after the fact and false identifying information.

The police department is open to the public 24 hours a day. The lobby and front of the building are under video surveillance and offer locations to purchase items that are sold on sites, such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.