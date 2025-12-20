Three people arrested on drug charges in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people from Winona have been arrested in connection with a two-year joint investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of narcotics and the us marshals service, and one Winona man has been arrested on a separate felony drug charge.

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins said Darrel Forrest, Verline Murray, and Robert Knox were all indicted on federal charges. He says Forrest was arrested on a total of five federal indictments for drug distribution, and Murray and Knox were arrested on two federal indictments for drug distribution.

Tompkins says David Oswalt, Jr. Was indicted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He says that all of the arrests occurred without incident.

