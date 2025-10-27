Three people charged for reportedly stealing copper in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people face state and Federal charges for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of copper.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Valley Authority Police have been investigating the theft of large quantities of copper from a TVA facility in West Point.

It was discovered that approximately $46,000 of copper was taken, and more than $1,000 of damage was done to the facility as a result of the theft.

Deputies arrested Christopher Hendon, Michael McFalls, and Madison Ray.

Hendon and McFalls have been charged with Grand Larceny and Malicious Mischief. They are also facing charges of Burglary of a Dwelling from a separate case.

Madison Ray has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said all three are also subject to Federal charges by the TVA Police and Kansas City Southern Railroad Police.

