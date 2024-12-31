Three people charged in connection with shooting in Amory

Three people charged in connection with shooting in Amory

Three people charged in connection with shooting in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges after a shooting in Amory.

On December 20, Amory Police responded to the 1300 block of Concord Avenue in reference to a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

As officers were arriving on the scene, the two suspects identified as Denzarious Wren of Nettleton and Tyrique Harris of Plantersville fled the area.

On December 30, both suspects were arrested at an apartment complex in the city limits of Pontotoc after they had been hiding in the attic of the building complex.

Sergeant Jake Hall with the Amory Police Department told WCBI that Wren and Harris have both been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The resident of the apartment, Richarra Stephens of Pontotoc, was also arrested by the Pontotoc Police Department.

Stephens has been charged with hindering prosecution: rendering criminal assistance.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.