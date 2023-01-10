Three people charged with trafficking drugs at barbershop in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 10,000 fentanyl pills, meth, and edibles have been seized at a Tupelo barbershop.

Now, Marqcus Jernigan, Jeremy McGee, and April Huddleston are all charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

Tupelo police and North Mississippi Narcotics agents made the bust on January 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive.

In information released today by TPD, more than a pound of alleged meth was seized.

THC and psychedelic edibles were also found.

Jernigan and McGee are being held without bond. Huddleston’s bond was set at $150,000.

More arrests are anticipated in the ongoing investigation.

