Three People Dead in Monroe County Wreck

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A car accident in Monroe County leaves three people dead.

Shortly after 8:30 pm Tuesday night, Mississippi Highway Patrol was dispatched to a two vehicle crash on US 45 ALT just north of HWY 382.

- Advertisement -

Authorities believe a car was traveling north in the south bound lane when it collided with a south bound car.

The collision caused both vehicles to catch on fire.

There were 2 unidentified victims in the north bound vehicle and 1 unidentified victim in the south bound vehicle.

All 3 victims were pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner.

This accident remains under investigation.

We will have more information as it becomes available.