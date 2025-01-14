Three people face charges after a burglary in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges after a report of breaking and entering.

On November 22, Prentiss County Deputies were called to a home on County Road 3020 and found that the house and shop both had been broken into with several items missing from each.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators were able to identify and locate a suspect.

25-year-old Travis Lee Wright Taylor of Booneville was taken into custody.

Several of the missing items were in Taylor’s possession at the time of his arrest as well as a small amount of methamphetamine.

Further investigation led to two other suspects 19-year-old James Braxton Rodgers and 31-year-old Kristen Michelle Gann, both of Booneville.

Items from several more locations were recovered.

Taylor and Rodgers were both charged with nine counts of Burglary and Gann was charged with one count of Conspiracy to commit a crime.

Taylor was held without bond, Rodgers’s bond was set at $80,000 and Gann’s bond was set at $20,000.

This case will be presented to the Prentiss County Grand Jury.

