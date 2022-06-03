Three people facing charges in Kosciusko homicide

ATTALLA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – Three people are facing murder charges and police are searching for another in a Kosciusko homicide.

Michael Summers, Tashey Johnson, and Aaliyah Lusk were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Kenwon Riley on April 29.

Our state-wide news partner WLBT, They were all given a $250,000 bond and are in the Leake County Jail.

A separate woman, 20-year-old Kiara Deshay Brown is wanted for questioning.

If you know where she is you’re asked to call law enforcement.