Three people facing charges in Oktibbeha County after man was beaten

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Oktibbeha County after a man was beaten over the weekend.

Tommie Wren Junior, Stacy Jones, and April Kellum are charged with aggravated assault in the case.

Investigators tell WCBI deputies responded to a home on Sturgis West Point Road shortly after 3 o’clock Sunday morning. A victim who had been beated was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He has since been released.

No other details on the incident have been released.

Wren, Jones, and Kellum are in jail awaiting bond.