Three people facing murder charges in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people, including one teenager, are facing murder charges in Chickasaw County.

Investigators have arrested Jarquavius Doss, 18, Jeremiah Fears, 22 and Lamarius Spraggins, 24. All three are charged with murder in the death of Robert Cox. The crime happened in October of 2020 after an attempted robbery in Houston.

Bond for all three is set at $250,000. They are being held in the Chickasaw County Jail.