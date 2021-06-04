Three people facing murder charges in Chickasaw County

Here's Mike Bianco on why Ole Miss pitcher Derek Diamond is getting the start in the Rebels' regional opener against Southeast Missouri:
http://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/db3ac28aa1ec21041026637c1bdb8f896ff7a9bf_fl9-720p.mp4
HIGHLIGHTS: TCPS defeated Resurrection Catholic 4-0 to win the 1A state title. It's their first since 2016.
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1622769608-eec576e63b235dc2a41ac2af7e4bf81bcfd0da05_fl9-720p.mp4
Here's Mike Bianco on why Ole Miss pitcher Derek Diamond is getting the start in the Rebels' regional opener against Southeast Missouri:
http://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/db3ac28aa1ec21041026637c1bdb8f896ff7a9bf_fl9-720p.mp4
HIGHLIGHTS: TCPS defeated Resurrection Catholic 4-0 to win the 1A state title. It's their first since 2016.
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1622769608-eec576e63b235dc2a41ac2af7e4bf81bcfd0da05_fl9-720p.mp4
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people, including one teenager, are facing murder charges in Chickasaw County.
Investigators have arrested Jarquavius Doss, 18, Jeremiah Fears, 22 and Lamarius Spraggins, 24. All three are charged with murder in the death of Robert Cox. The crime happened in October of 2020 after an attempted robbery in Houston.
- Advertisement -
Bond for all three is set at $250,000. They are being held in the Chickasaw County Jail.
We're everywhere you need us to be. #YourNewsLeader
Talk To Us
Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.