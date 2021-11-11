COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people have been arrested after an east Columbus shootout that left two people injured.

17-year-old Antonio Roland, 19-year-old Christopher Denman, and 21-year-old Jessie Walker are all charged with aggravated assault.

The three young men remain in the Lowndes County jail.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says a car, with several people inside, drove up to a home on Cypress Street last night.

Investigators believe several people in that car started shooting at a home and people standing in the front yard of that house.

The people in the front yard started shooting back at the car.

The vehicle then drove away to the hospital.

Two people inside of the vehicle were shot.

One person was treated and released from the hospital.

The second person wounded in the gunfire is in critical condition at a Jackson hospital.

Police have not said whether Roland, Denman, and Walker were allegedly in the vehicle or the front yard.

CPD has also not released what may have led up to the shooting, which remains under investigation.