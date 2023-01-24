Three people in Oktibbeha County indicted for aggravated assault

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people in Oktibbeha County are accused of beating a man with a bat.

April Kellum, Stacy Jones, and Tommie Wren have all been indicted for aggravated assault.

The alleged incident happened July 17 of last year at a home on Sturgis West Point Road.

Prosecutors said the victim was hit in the head with a bat. He was later released from the hospital.

No court date has been set.

