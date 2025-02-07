Three people indicted for homicide at Luxapalila Creek

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are indicted in a horrific homicide investigation where a body was found in burned-out car.

Kenneth Davon Jones is charged with capital murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

David Hall and Jalen Young are both charged with accessory after the fact of murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

In court documents, prosecutors allege Jones shot and killed Elias Trudell during an apparent robbery and then set fire to his vehicle.

That vehicle was found near the entrance of the Luxapalila Creek Park.

You may recall, this all happened in September 2024

Lowndes County investigators believe that Trudell and Malachi Salus drove from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Columbus to sell drugs to a group of people.

But, when the time came for the exchange the two sides decided to double cross each other.

In all seven people were charged in the case, initially.

A trial date has not been set.

