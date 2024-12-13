Three people plead guilty to murder in Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three People have pleaded guilty to their roles in the murder of a member of the Choctaw Tribe in the Pearl River Community.

Michael Jeffrey Shaffer, Senior and Montero Ray Willis pled guilty to Murder in the Second Degree In Federal Court in Jackson on December 13.

Deyonkia Alice Willis entered a plea to Accessory After the Fact of Murder

According to court documents, Shaffer and Montero Willis used a firearm to shoot and kill a tribal member in September 2023 in the Pearl River Community on the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Reservation.

The trio will be sentenced at a later date.

Shaffer and Montero Willis face up to Life in Prison.

Deyonkia Alice Willis faces up to 15 years.

