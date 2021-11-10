Three Starkville teens are arrested after a chase through Columbus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three Starkville teens have been arrested after a chase through Columbus.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says an officer tried to pull a car over for not having its headlights on while going down the road last night.

The pursuit went down Highway 45 and ended at Bluecutt Road.

Shelton says the teens were taken into custody and released to Oktibbeha County law enforcement.

18-year-old Crishad O’Neal is charged with possession of a stolen weapon by Columbus police.