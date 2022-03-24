Three suspects wanted in Caledonia Dollar General armed robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County investigators are looking for as many as three suspects in the armed hold-up of a Dollar General store.

It happened Wednesday night near closing time.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the Dollar General on Highway 12 in Caledonia was robbed around 10:00 pm.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Detectives have surveillance video from the store.

If you have any information about the robbery, you can call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.