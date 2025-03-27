Three teens indicted on a burglary case in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Three Noxubee County teenagers are indicted in a burglary case.

15-year-old’s Jeremy Tramaine Shanklin Jr. and Ladarris Cunningham, along with 16-year-old Ladaylien Boykins, are all charged with armed robbery and burglary of a dwelling.

A grand jury recently returned the indictment.

The teens were accused of breaking into someone’s home and robbing them at gunpoint in Macon.

This incident was reported this past November.

No trial date has been set for the teens who are being charged as adults.

