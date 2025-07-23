Three Tennessee men arrested after being on the run in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men from Tennessee who were on the run are facing more charges after being arrested in Oxford.

On July 21, officers with the Oxford Police Department were dispatched to Walmart for a reported theft.

When officers arrived on the scene, they deteremined the suspects were still on the property and also had warrants out for their arrest.

Two suspects were found in the electronics area, and a third was located in the parking lot.

Kasaydrau Eddings, Kevin Watkins, and Ahmad Alfreahat were arrested and each charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

The three suspects were also wanted in othe parts of Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas for allegedly stealing items from vairous Walmart stores, totaling over 200-thousand dollars worth.

Eddings, Watkins, and Alfreahat were each taken before a Municipal Court judge for their initial bond hearing.

Eddings and Watkins had holds placed on them from other jurisdictions.

