Three tornadoes reported in three different areas across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The National Weather Service office in Jackson has determined that three of the storms that blew through the viewing area on Sunday night, January 5, were tornadoes.

After assessing damage and reviewing data, the NWS said the storm that hit Brooksville in Noxubee County was an EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 115 miles per hour. It stayed on the ground for just over 3 miles.

They also determined that an EF1 tornado touched down on Boon Road in Winston County.

It had a slightly longer track, and winds were clocked at 110 miles per hour.

In Monroe County, another EF1 struck near Aberdeen. The short-lived twister traveled a little less than a mile, but wind speeds were registered at 100 miles an hour.

A total of 7 tornadoes were reported statewide.

