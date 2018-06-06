Three-vehicle crash kills Mantachie man, others ok

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-vehicle crash kills a Mantachie man after his truck ran into the back of an semi-trailer.

The crash happened in two stages at 9am Wednesday on I-22 near Fulton.

In the first wreck, Alvalincho Davis, 27, of Columbus reportedly hit Mary Johnson, 62, of Birmingham.

Johnson was driving the semi with a tractor-trailor.

Brandon Patten, 28, was killed when his Ford Ranger struck the trailer in the median.

Johnson, luckily, was not injured in the crash and Davis received only moderate injuries.