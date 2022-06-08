Three woman facing various fraud charges related to tax returns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three women are facing various fraud charges related to tax returns.

Erica Sherrod faces 14 counts of fraudulent statements, four counts of fraudulent use of an ID, and one count of computer fraud.

Patricia Pratt is charged with five counts of fraudulent statements, four counts of tax evasion, two fraudulent use of an ID, and one count of computer fraud.

Kathlene Welch is facing seven counts of fraudulent statements and one count of computer fraud.

In court documents, the Mississippi Department of Revenue alleges at least one crime happened in 2014. The others were alleged to have happened between 2017 and 2021.

The women are accused of making and preparing falsified tax returns for various people or using another person’s tax preparer identification number.

Patricia Pratt is also accused of evading taxes by underreporting taxable income at Right Away Tax Service for four years.

The women were recently indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue investigated the case.