THS Seniors Start Book Club For Girls

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Four seniors at Tupelo High School are using their year end project to encourage young people to read more.

The seniors helped start a book club for young ladies at the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club in Tupelo.

The high schoolers have met three days a week for the past two weeks with members of the book club.

During their meetings, they read the Nancy Drew mystery, “The Ghost of Blackwood Hall.” Book club members also read the mystery novel on their free time.

Organizers and book club members say the past few weeks have been a fun time of learning and making new friends.

“We hope they enjoy the connection with reading and also with us. I think it’s good to just spend some time reading because I love reading and it’s important to everyone in our group, but also we just wanted to get to know them and make them feel welcomed and comfortable with us,” said THS Senior Olivia Love.

“I wanted to get in the book club because not only do I like reading, but reading is to me very, mysterious, it makes me confident about what I do and stuff,” said Mariana Maldonado, a member of the Book Club.

Each THS senior is required to take part in a community service project to graduate.

The Book Club members say they will have a book club every spring, winter, and fall.