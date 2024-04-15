THS track coach ready to run the Boston Marathon for St. Jude

Murray Collum was invited to participate in the Boston Marathon, because of his fundraising efforts for the famous children's hospital.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo High School track coach has put in the work and is now ready to run the iconic Boston Marathon, for the kids of St Jude.

Murray Collum was invited to participate in the Boston Marathon, because of his fundraising efforts for the famous children’s hospital.

Last summer, Collum organized an event with Memphis Wrestling.

“Rumble on the Trail” Part One raised more than 15 thousand dollars for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Collum has run multiple half marathons and this will be his seventh full marathon.

Collum’s wife was a St Jude patient.

He is running this race for a friend who recently passed away.

“Last month I lost a dear friend of mine, Ainsley Thompson from Ingomar to cancer, who was a St Jude patient,” Collum said. “I got to see her the night before she passed away, I whispered in her ear and said every step is for you. I mean that every step of the Boston Marathon, every time I didn’t want to wake up and do a long run, I got up anyway because it was for her.”

Collum will have another “Rumble on the Trail” this August in Pontotoc to raise money for St Jude.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X