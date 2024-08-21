Thunder Over Columbus airshow set to take off over CAFB

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – “Thunder Over Columbus” will soon be roaring into Columbus Air Force Base.

Lt. Col. Rowdy Little spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Columbus.

He’s the air show director at the base.

Little talked about his life in the United States Air Force, how CAFB landed the famed Thunderbirds, and what to expect at the show.

You can start making plans now now for “Thunder Over Columbus.”

The free event will take place September 21st and 22nd at the base.

