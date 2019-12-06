Thundershowers Today, Mostly Cloudy Through The Weekend

TODAY: The first part of today will be soggy with showers passing through the region. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. No severe weather is expected. Highs Friday are in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. The heaviest rain will wrap up by Friday evening. The median for rain totals will be between 1/2 to 1 inch of rain.. Others will see less than that.

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s with some patchy fog expected. We’ll likely see areas of mist and drizzle as well, with a mostly cloudy sky and south winds

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows in the 40s. A few showers are possible by Sunday into Sunday Night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Another storm system looks to wrap up and head our way. This may bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Timing and impacts remain a bit uncertain, but we currently think the cold front passes through Monday into Monday Night. We’ll likely see much cooler air filter in behind it by the middle of the week.

STAY WITH @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER AND ON THE WCBI MOBILE APP.