Thunderstorms will be possible through Friday; Severe possible at times

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: An active weather pattern settles into the region this week, with strong to severe storms possible through Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-70s. Isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be strong. Calm wind

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Highs in the upper-80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper-60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Isolated thunderstorms will return Wednesday afternoon and evening with highs in the low-90s. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous Thursday and Friday. Our best chance of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across our region on Friday, as a line of thunderstorms moves in from the northwest. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.