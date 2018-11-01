Thursday Morning Storm Damage

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI) – Those early morning storms that ripped through the area Thursday morning left behind damage in Calhoun County.

“At about 3:45 this morning we woke up to the winds just howling. We could hear something going over the top of the house,”said Calhoun County Homeowner June Sturdivant.

Sturdivant says when Thursday morning’s storm rolled in, they jumped into action.

“We didn’t have really any time to do anything. I jumped up and ran to the back door and got my dogs in out of it. It was scary, it was fast, and of course we couldn’t see anything. You could just hear a popping,” said Sturdivant.

The storm blew windows out of the Sturdivant’s home of 50 years, snapped almost every tree in the yard, damaged part of the porch, and even blew their chicken coupe down on top of this little bird.

Just down the road at Sturdivant’s Son-In-Law’s house, the damage was much worse.

“The trees were down on the house so the whole back of the house has to be redone because we have those two large ones down. My wife’s explorer had two trees down on it it’s probably going to be another vehicle at a little bit of damage on mine the cart shed was picked up and moved about 6 feet and as you can see there about six Oak trees that are down that’s been around for 150 years they’re gone,” said Son-In-Law Bill Fleming.

The family says they are thankful no one was hurt.

“We will pitch a tent. The only thing is, I just had the yard ready for winter. It was clean. So, now we got to start all over,” said Fleming.

“From now on we won’t have any trees in the yard so we won’t have to worry about trees going down on our house,” said Sturdivant.