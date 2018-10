WATCH: High school football highlights and scores from around the viewing area!

SCORES:

Choctaw County 26, Aberdeen 18

North Pontotoc 28, Kossuth 13

Calhoun City 35, East Webster 6

Okolona 46, TCPS 20

Lafayette 35, Lewisburg 6

Oxford 21, Desoto Central 17

Baldwyn 21, Bruce 13