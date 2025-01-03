TikTok’s ban brings concern to local store owners in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A law passed by Congress to ban TikTok in the U.S. unless the app’s Chinese parent company Byte Dance sells its controlling interest is set to go into effect January 19.

While many people may associate the app with make-up tutorials and dance challenges, many entrepreneurs use it as a major tool for building their businesses.

TikTok and other social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook allow small businesses to reach a *large* customer base for little expense.

TikTok has an additional feature – TikTok Shop – that allows users to sell directly to other users within the app.

At Sweet Magnolia, a clothing boutique in Columbus, that has been a game changer.

“We started the TikTok Shop in 2023, I believe. We were approved, and we sold – within the first couple of months – we sold $10,000 worth of inventory just on the TikTok Shops,” said Ashley Whitten, owner of Sweet Magnolia and co-owner of 3 Sweet Snitches.

TikTok is challenging the ban in court and has asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block the law from taking effect.

