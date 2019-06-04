Tim Cook: “We should all be concerned” about fake news

Apple CEO Tim Cook says he worries about fake news not being “under control” as we head toward the 2020 presidential election. Cook spoke to incoming “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell in an exclusive interview after his keynote address at Monday’s Worldwide Developers Conference.



“I do worry about — you know, outside forces using it to manipulate people’s thoughts and so forth. So yes, I think we should all be concerned,” Cook said.



He insisted Apple supports users when it comes to protecting their privacy. The company announced at Monday’s conference it’s building more protections for users, including a secure “Sign in with Apple” feature for other apps.

Cook told O’Donnell that Apple is not an “amplifier” for fake news. Asked if he thinks Facebook is, Cook replied he has concerns about any tech platform that “pushes news” in a feed “in a way that is not curated.”

He pointed out that Apple News relies on people, not artificial intelligence, to select its top stories. “What we do with our news product, we’re — we’re not creating news, but we — we do pick top stories, we have people doing it. And so I do worry about — you know, I worry about the — the people thinking like machines. Not machines thinking like people,” Cook said.

Tune in to the “CBS Evening News” on Tuesday, June 4, at 6:30p.m. ET for more of O’Donnell’s interview with Cook.