Time for some layers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures jumped over the weekend. A very helpful cold front came through on Sunday and it is going to be making us feel much cooler this week.

MONDAY: Temperatures are peaking in the upper 60s to lower 70s today. It will be cool, but not uncomfortably cool. Sky conditions are going to be mostly clear with decreasing cloud coverage throughout the morning.

MONDAY NIGHT: Overnight conditions will remain mostly clear. The temperatures tonight fall into the middle to upper 30s.

MIDDLE OF THE WEEK: Temperatures are only going to be making it into the middle and upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30s. AM frost is expected, as there is a Frost Watch until Wednesday morning.

END OF THE WEEK: The temperatures will gradually begin warming back up into the 70s and overnight lows into the 40s and 50s.