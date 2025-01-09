Time for the winter storm

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The Winter Storm is on the way, moving in from the West and SW. Expect nasty travel conditions through the day Friday.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY AM: After light precipitation through the evening, heavier precipitation develops in after midnight. Northern areas will see heavier snow, while the US 82 corridor will see bursts of sleet, mixing rain and occasionally freezing rain. There is still a potential for a burst of snow, but that is slim at this point. Areas south of US-82 will see mainly a cold rain, though a brief wintry mix is possible early. Ultimately, a transition to cold rain is expected for *most* of the region by late morning, though the timing of that transition will be tricky. Because precip type will vary quite a bit, “totals” will also vary…and snow totals will be tampered unless you live farther north.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Some wrap-around snow showers are possible as the system departs to the east, though little additional accumulation is expected. Temperatures will remain in the 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Residual moisture on the roads will potentially refreeze, especially on bridges and overpasses and in the slushier/snowier areas north. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s.

WEEKEND: Clouds may be slow to clear Saturday, and some spotty flurries are also possible as temps remain in the 30s. Sunday brings more sunshine and temps rising into the 40s.